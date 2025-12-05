Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Friday apologised to flyers over massive flight cancellations and operational disruptions, offering refund and waiver on cancellations.

In an official statement, IndiGo acknowledged the inconvenience caused to passengers and expressed regret over the situation. "To each one of our customers – We are truly sorry and we will take care!" the airline said.

ALSO READ: IndiGo grounds all domestic flights from Delhi till midnight amid chaos IndiGo explained that the disruptions were due to a serious operational crisis over the past few days. Many passengers faced long waits at airports with limited information, and short-term cancellations were required to reboot systems and progressively restore normal operations.

IndiGo lists measures for passengers The airline has outlined several measures to support passengers: Refunds : All refunds for cancelled flights will be automatically processed to the original mode of payment.

: All refunds for cancelled flights will be automatically processed to the original mode of payment. Cancellation & Reschedule Waiver : Full waiver on cancellations or reschedule requests for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025.

: Full waiver on cancellations or reschedule requests for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025. Accommodation & Transport : Thousands of hotel rooms and surface transport arrangements across cities for passengers.

: Thousands of hotel rooms and surface transport arrangements across cities for passengers. Food & Snacks : Efforts to provide meals and refreshments at airports.

: Efforts to provide meals and refreshments at airports. Senior Citizen Support: Lounge access being arranged wherever possible. What should passengers do now? IndiGo has urged passengers to stay informed and avoid unnecessary trips to airports:

Check flight status online and follow notifications before heading to the airport. Be patient with contact centre wait times, as capacity has been increased to handle queries. Use IndiGo’s AI assistant, 6Eskai, for assistance with flight status, refunds and rebookings: goIndiGo.in/6Eskai ALSO READ: DGCA relaxes weekly rest rule for pilots as IndiGo crisis deepens When will operations return to normal? IndiGo said today is expected to be the peak day of cancellations, as the airline focuses on rebooting systems and schedules. Progressive improvements are planned for the coming days, with teams working closely with the DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation to restore regular operations.