IndiGo lists measures for passengers
- Refunds: All refunds for cancelled flights will be automatically processed to the original mode of payment.
- Cancellation & Reschedule Waiver: Full waiver on cancellations or reschedule requests for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025.
- Accommodation & Transport: Thousands of hotel rooms and surface transport arrangements across cities for passengers.
- Food & Snacks: Efforts to provide meals and refreshments at airports.
- Senior Citizen Support: Lounge access being arranged wherever possible.
What should passengers do now?
- Check flight status online and follow notifications before heading to the airport.
- Be patient with contact centre wait times, as capacity has been increased to handle queries.
- Use IndiGo’s AI assistant, 6Eskai, for assistance with flight status, refunds and rebookings: goIndiGo.in/6Eskai
When will operations return to normal?
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app