Home / Industry / News / LS clears bill to impose cess on pan masala units for health, security

LS clears bill to impose cess on pan masala units for health, security

The proposed Health and National Security Cess, which will be over and above the GST, will be levied on the production capacity of machines in pan masala manufacturing factories

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
The bill was later passed by voice vote by the Lok Sabha. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill to levy a cess on manufacturing units of pan masala, and utilise the fund for strengthening national security and improving public health.

Replying to the debate on the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the cess will be shared with the states, as public health is a state subject.

The bill was later passed by voice vote by the Lok Sabha.

The bill seeks to augment the resources for meeting expenditure on national security and for public health by levying a cess on the machines installed or other processes undertaken to manufacture pan masala and similar goods.

The purpose of the bill is to create a "dedicated and predictable resource stream" for two domains of national importance -- health and national security, she said.

Sitharaman said pan masala will be taxed at the maximum 40 per cent rate under Goods and Services Tax (GST) based on its consumption, and there will be no impact of this cess on GST revenues.

The proposed Health and National Security Cess, which will be over and above the GST, will be levied on the production capacity of machines in pan masala manufacturing factories.

She further said that the cess as a percentage of gross total revenue was 6.1 per cent in the current fiscal, lower than 7 per cent between 2010-2014.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo apologises for disruptions, offers refunds and full waiver to flyers

Centre wants greater phone-location surveillance, top phonemakers protest

RBI's 25-bps repo rate cut may revive housing demand as EMIs ease

Memory chip prices are soaring: Here's how smartphone prices could be hit

Russia's Rosatom delivers first batch of nuclear fuel to Kudankulam plant

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanIndustry NewsLok SabhaGST on Pan masalatax

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story