IndiGo introduces fuel charge up to Rs 1,000 to offset rising ATF prices

Airfares are set to rise as IndiGo on Thursday introduced a fuel charge up to Rs 1,000 based on the flight’s distance, in response to the significant rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices in the last three months.

The Indian aviation sector experiences its peak travel season between October and December. The inclusion of a fuel charge component in airfares is anticipated to have a sizable impact on IndiGo’s passengers, according to experts.

ATF costs represent the largest expenditure for Indian carriers, consuming approximately 45 per cent of their overall revenue. From June 1 to October 1, ATF prices have surged by 32.4 per cent, reaching Rs 1.18 lakh per kilolitre (KL) in Delhi. Aviation industry officials have indicated that certain other domestic airlines are likely to emulate IndiGo by incorporating fuel charges into their airfares. A Vistara official, however, said the airline was not introducing any such additional component in its airfares.

IndiGo has imposed a fuel charge of Rs 300 for flights covering distances of 0-500 kilometers (kms) and Rs 400 for flights spanning 501-1,000 kms. Such a graded increase has been applied to all flight categories, with flights covering distances of 3,501 kms and above incurring a fuel charge of Rs 1,000. An IndiGo official said about 60 per cent of the airline's flights were in the 0-1,000 kms range.

This is not the first time that IndiGo has introduced a fuel charge. In May 2018, the airline had introduced a similar fuel charge component to offset the substantial increase in ATF prices. This was later removed when the ATF prices went down.

Ameya Joshi, an aviation analyst and founder of the aviation blog Network Thoughts, told Business Standard that IndiGo’s airfares would increase by “less than Rs 1,000 as a whole on most sectors” in response to Thursday’s announcement. He said this fuel surcharge would not take care of all the ATF price rise and, therefore, the airline may also increase the base airfare.

Joshi said other airlines might follow IndiGo’s suit and, consequently, the air travel could become expensive during the peak travel season.

IndiGo, in a statement on Thursday evening, said the airline was introducing a fuel charge on domestic as well as international flights from Thursday midnight. “The decision follows the significant increase in ATF prices, which have surged in the last three months with consecutive price hikes every month...Under this pricing structure, passengers booking IndiGo flights will incur a fuel charge, per sector, based on the sector distance,” it added.

Rajiv Mehra, honorary secretary at the Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality, told Business Standard any increase in airfares was detrimental to the interest of the flyers and it is a “double whammy” with the festival season here.

“The airfares are already high and it will hurt the sector. However, the airlines too need to protect their bottom lines as the ATF prices have gone up significantly. We sincerely hope it is a one-off measure and this surcharge shall be withdrawn as and when the ATF prices cool down,” Mehra said.

ATF prices are revised on the first day of every month on the basis of the average international price in the previous month by state-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.