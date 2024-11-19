Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Industrial corridors helping India become global manufacturing giant: DPIIT

The establishment of these corridors has been a critical step toward transforming India's industrial landscape, the DPIIT said

manufacturing
Each corridor was strategically designed to integrate industry and infrastructure, said DPIIT. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:07 PM IST
The four industrial corridors - Amritsar-Kolkata, Chennai-Bengaluru, East Coast Economic Corridor, and Bengaluru-Mumbai - have helped India become a global manufacturing powerhouse in the world, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is celebrating the eighth anniversary of these new industrial corridors - Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC), Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), East Coast Economic Corridor (ECEC), and Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC).

"The establishment of these corridors has been a critical step toward transforming India's industrial landscape," the DPIIT said.

Spread across key regions in India, each corridor was strategically designed to integrate industry and infrastructure, establishing world-class connectivity that supports rapid industrialisation.

"With high-speed rail networks, modern ports, dedicated logistics hubs, and advanced airports, these corridors are setting new standards in infrastructure development," it added.

The first corridor Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) spanning Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra was solely leading the Silent Industrial revolution in the country.

On August 28, the Cabinet approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore.

"These industrial smart cities, like jewels in India's economic necklace, represent the next generation of connected, self-sustaining hubs that will support local communities and elevate India's global standing," the department said.

As the nation marks five years of significant industrial progress, the recent approval of 12 new nodes signals a strong future for India's industrial landscape, strengthening the country's capacity for innovation, self-reliance, and sustainable economic development, it added.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

