Industry leaders should engage with research institutes: Jitendra Singh

There is a need for deeper collaboration among research institutions, industry and startups to accelerate the translation of scientific knowledge into market-ready solutions and national development outcomes, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

He said industry leaders should actively engage with research institutions and participate in shaping the country's scientific agenda.

"The objective is not merely to generate knowledge but to create technologies, enterprises and solutions that contribute to employment generation, industrial competitiveness and improved quality of life," Singh said.

He made these comments while addressing an industry-interaction session on the sidelines of the RISE Conclave 2026 in Bengaluru.

Singh emphasised the importance of shared scientific infrastructure in reducing entry barriers for startups and small enterprises. The minister added that sophisticated facilities developed through public investment should increasingly function as common platforms accessible to innovators and industries working in emerging sectors. During his address, Singh also highlighted that initiatives, such as the 2015 Startup India programme, have helped build a supportive ecosystem that enables the country to harness its demographic dividend and emerge as a global innovation hub. "The country's start-up ecosystem, which comprised only around 350-400 startups about 10 years ago, has today expanded to nearly 2.3 lakh ventures, making India the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem," the minister said.