Inspection certificate for rice exports limited to certain EU nations: DGFT

The UK, Netherlands, Italy, and Germany are some of the major importers of rice from India, which is a leading exporter of the grain

EIC is the official export certification body of India which ensures quality and safety of products exported from India. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
India on Monday said the requirement for a certificate of inspection from government authorities for rice exports is limited to certain European Union (EU) member states.

However, the exports to other European countries are exempted from this requirement for six months, the DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade) notification said.

"The requirement of a certificate of inspection from Export Inspection Council (EIC)/Export Inspection Agency for rice (basmati and non-basmati) exports is limited to EU member states, the UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland," the DGFT notification said.

EIC is the official export certification body of India which ensures quality and safety of products exported from India.

The UK, Netherlands, Italy, and Germany are some of the major importers of rice from India, which is a leading exporter of the grain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

