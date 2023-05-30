IT hardware players to lose on PLI incentives for failing to meet targets



The government on Tuesday released the official notification for the IT hardware PLI 2.0 – the scheme offers incentives of up to nine per cent on the incremental sales of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and edge computing devices manufactured in the country to attract investments in the sector. The revised IT hardware production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme will include eligibility thresholds on incremental investments and sales as well as penalties from the payable amount for a shortfall in committed targets of the applicants in a move to encourage additional investments.



Each applicant may need to provide an estimated PLI amount provided by the applicant for individual years, which will act as a ceiling. “To keep projection discipline in the scheme, there will be a provision for a penalty of 5 per cent from payable PLI amount if the actual PLI amount for a year is less by 25-50 per cent and a penalty of 10 per cent, if the shortfall is more than 50 per cent from the estimated PLI amount given by the applicant at the time of application,” the notification says. According to the scheme document, every beneficiary of the PLI 2.0 scheme must use firmware for servers from Indian sources or other “trusted foreign sources”, as certified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Firmware refers to an embedded code that enables the hardware to run.



The new scheme will provide additional incentives for the localisation of certain optional items. Localisation of semiconductor design, IC manufacturing, and packaging have been newly added to the scheme as incentivised components. The applicants may also be able to get incentive more than the ceiling for a particular year provided there is an unutilised incentive available in that particular year subject to an overall ceiling of Rs 4,500 crore for global companies, Rs 2,250 crore for hybrid (global/domestic) companies and Rs 500 crore for domestic companies.



Incentives shall apply from July 1, 2023, or April 1, 2024, or April 1, 2025, for a tenure of six years, depending upon the applicants’ choice to commit incremental investment and incremental sales under the PLI 2.0 Scheme. For the first year of the incentive, eligible sales will be considered for nine months starting from 1st July 2023, for which the incentive is being claimed. The number of applications allowed per applicant for support under the Scheme is restricted to one. The cap on maximum incentive amount stands at Rs 4,500 crore for global companies, Rs 2,250 crore for companies with hybrid (global and domestic) production models, and Rs 500 crore for domestic companies. The incentive will depend on net incremental sales of manufactured goods over the base year of the Financial Year 2022-23.



Minimum investment to receive the benefits

The initial window for applying for incentives under the scheme will be a period of the next 45 days. However, the document says this may be extended. The Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) has been appointed as the Project Management Agency (PMA) for the existing PLI Scheme for IT Hardware. IFCI will provide secretarial, managerial and implementation support and carry out other responsibilities as assigned by MeitY from time to time.

Year Global Companies (Total 500 Cr over six years) Hybrid (Global/Domestic) Companies (Total Rs 250 cr) Domestic Companies

(Total Rs 20 Cr over) Year 1 50 25 4 Year 2 150 75 8 Year 3 250 125 12 Year 4 350 175 15 Year 5 450 225 18 Year 6 500 250 20

All numbers in Rs crore Source: Notification of IT hardware PLI 2.0