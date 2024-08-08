IT sector hiring to see growth of 8.5% next year, says Indeed report

Hiring in the IT sector is set to see a growth of 8.5 per cent in the year 2025, owing to demand for skilled IT talent in the country, according to data from hiring platform Indeed.

"The IT sector has consistently stood as a major employment powerhouse. However, recent quarters saw a slowdown in hiring, with companies exercising caution as they navigated through global uncertainties and economic shifts. Now, the tide is turning. Companies are actively ramping up their hiring efforts. We can also expect global capability centres (GCCs) to significantly contribute to this uptick in hiring, particularly in software and technological roles," said Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed India.

Companies are actively hiring for roles such as application developer, software engineer, full-stack developer, and senior software engineer, said the report.

There's also a growing demand for .NET developers, software architects, DevOps engineers, data engineers, and front-end developers, it further said.

“This surge is driven by the need to support new projects, enhance digital infrastructure, and keep up with technological advancements. As businesses expand and innovate, they require skilled professionals to build and maintain their systems,” said the report.

From a job seeker's perspective, positions like full stack developer, software engineer, front-end developer, computer operator, and web developer are some of the most desired job roles in the sector.

“The high demand for full stack developers and software engineers from both employers and job seekers underscores the critical need for versatile and highly skilled IT professionals. As technology continues to evolve, both businesses and candidates are prioritising roles that offer opportunities to work on cutting-edge projects and drive digital transformation,” said the report.