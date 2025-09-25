Durga Puja 2025: Corporate sponsorship rises as brands return in force

The revellers are out on the streets, traffic has slowed to a crawl, and after hurried repairs, pandals are glowing with lights — Kolkata is back to celebrating Durga Puja, shrugging off the deluge of rain.

A torrential downpour struck Kolkata early Tuesday, as a seven-km cloud column released 252 mm of rain over seven hours, just days before the city’s biggest festival. With several pandals flooded or partially damaged, organisers raced against time to restore them.

Abhijit Mazumder of the Singhi Park Durga Puja Committee said the lower panel of the pandal was damaged. “The decorators and artists had to be brought in for urgent repairs.”

Much of the pandal structure at Samaj Sebi Sangha is made of iron, but the labourers working there had to be moved, general secretary of the committee, Arijit Maitra, said. As the water mostly receded by Wednesday evening, Kolkata swung back into carnival mode. Advertisers rely on this indomitable spirit, and this year they have loosened the purse strings. According to some organisers, corporate sponsorship — the backbone of festival funding — is running at pre-Covid strength, even as personal care in the FMCG segment and consumer durables are subdued. Leading the charge are food and beverages, auto, cable pipe and TMT bars.

Last year, Durga Puja was held under the shadow of protests over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. That took a toll on corporate sponsorship, with brands stepping back from festival spending. According to Samaj Sebi’s Maitra, last year’s Puja was a horror for organisers, with most committees facing deficits. “This year, however, things are very different — corporate participation is back to pre-Covid levels, even though some FMCG companies finalised their participation at the last minute.” “It’s a sell-out this year, which also marks our landmark 75th anniversary,” said Amitava Sinha, president of the Ballygunge Cultural Association (BCA).

“We now have to turn down requests for gates, stalls and banners,” he added. Big-ticket pujas thrive on corporate sponsorship — gates, stalls and banners are the main money spinners. Mazumder of Singhi Park said that a major FMCG company and a consumer durable brand backed out this year. “But overall, the market is strong, and sponsorship is higher than last year. The number of advertisers has increased, even though individual budgets of some companies may be smaller.” Saswata Basu, general secretary of the Forum for Durgotsab, echoed the view and said sponsorship was buoyant this year compared to last year. The umbrella body represents around 450 pujas in Kolkata.

However, an organiser noted that the usual profligacy of FMCG companies, as seen in a normal year, was missing, and some had slashed budgets. Durga Puja is a major driver of the economy in West Bengal, home to nearly 45,000 pujas; Kolkata alone has about 2,740. A research commissioned by the British Council at the behest of the West Bengal tourism department pegged the total economic worth of the creative industries around the festival at Rs 32,377 crore, based on estimates around the 2019 Durga Puja. That figure is said to have grown after the UNESCO intangible heritage tag in 2021.

Retail accounts for the lion’s share of festival spending. But it is a mixed bag this year, perhaps reflecting changing consumer trends: malls are seeing growth in sales, while traditional shopping hubs are reporting slower sales. At Acropolis Mall, shopping fervour picked up last weekend with robust participation, said Subhadip Basu, corporate general manager – retail and hospitality, Merlin Group. “Footfall has grown by 10 per cent over 2023 and 5 per cent over last year, while retailers reported double-digit growth in sales.” Another major mall said sales growth this year would be 10-12 per cent higher than last year, but just 2-3 per cent above 2023 levels.

New Market, Kolkata’s historic shopping arcade formerly known as Sir Stuart Hogg Market, presents a contrast. Though buzzing with crowds, hawkers outside and shopkeepers inside the red-brick Gothic-style marketplace are facing a slower season. The missing Bangladeshi customers are adding to its woes. Ashok Kumar Gupta, president of the SS Hogg Market Traders’ Association, said sales were down by 40 per cent from last year. The scene is similar at Gariahat, a popular shopping hub in South Kolkata. Shop owners say the season is marked by low-budget purchases and lower footfall. They believe that some customers may have shifted to online shopping.

However, Sushil Poddar, president of the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations, expects the GST rate cut to give sales a significant boost. “Sales should be up because there is tangible excitement among people this year.” Food takes centre stage during Durga Puja and the sector is gearing up to ride the festival indulgence wave. Despite protests last year, restaurants did brisk business during the festival. Even if some people were aggrieved and did not participate, a large majority still joined the celebrations, noted Aninda Palit, founder and director of Savourites Hospitality, which operates brands such as 6 Ballygunge Place, The Wall and Ramanee.