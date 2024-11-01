Jet fuel price hiked 3.3%, commercial LPG rises Rs 62 per cylinder

Jet fuel, or ATF, price on Friday was hiked by 3.3 per cent and rate of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants increased by Rs 62 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends.

The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was increased by Rs 2,941.5 per kilolitre, or 3.3 per cent, to Rs 90,538.72 per kl in the national capital, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike comes after two rounds of reduction that had taken the rates to their lowest this year.

ATF price on October 1 was cut by 6.3 per cent (Rs 5,883 per kl) and by Rs 4,495.5 per kl, or 4.58 per cent on September 1.

The ATF rate in Mumbai was increased to Rs 84,642.91 per kl on Friday from Rs 81,866.13 previously.

Oil firms also increased the price of commercial LPG by Rs 62 to Rs 1,802 per 19-kg cylinder.

This is the fourth straight monthly hike in commercial LPG prices. Prices were hiked by Rs 48.5 to Rs 1,740 on October 1. Prior to that rates were increased by Rs 6.5 per cylinder on August 1 and by Rs 39 on September 1. The four rounds of increase follow four monthly price reductions.

In four price reductions, rates were cut by Rs 148 per 19-kg cylinder and now in four rounds of increase, prices have gone up by Rs 156 per bottle.

Commercial LPG now costs Rs 1,754.50 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,911.50 in Kolkata and Rs 1,964.50 in Chennai.

The rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen. Rates had been cut by Rs 2 per litre in mid-March. Petrol costs Rs 94.72 a litre in Delhi while diesel is priced at Rs 87.62.