Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Jet fuel price hiked 3.3%, commercial LPG rises Rs 62 per cylinder

Jet fuel price hiked 3.3%, commercial LPG rises Rs 62 per cylinder

ATF price on October 1 was cut by 6.3 per cent (Rs 5,883 per kl) and by Rs 4,495.5 per kl, or 4.58 per cent on September 1

Jet fuel
The hike comes after two rounds of reduction that had taken the rates to their lowest this year
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 1:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jet fuel, or ATF, price on Friday was hiked by 3.3 per cent and rate of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants increased by Rs 62 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends.

The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was increased by Rs 2,941.5 per kilolitre, or 3.3 per cent, to Rs 90,538.72 per kl in the national capital, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike comes after two rounds of reduction that had taken the rates to their lowest this year.

ATF price on October 1 was cut by 6.3 per cent (Rs 5,883 per kl) and by Rs 4,495.5 per kl, or 4.58 per cent on September 1.

The ATF rate in Mumbai was increased to Rs 84,642.91 per kl on Friday from Rs 81,866.13 previously.

Oil firms also increased the price of commercial LPG by Rs 62 to Rs 1,802 per 19-kg cylinder.

More From This Section

Tech giants generate over Rs 60,000 Crore in advertising revenue FY24

India, Saudi Arabia exploring collaboration in fintech, energy efficiency

Why did liquor demand drop for the first time since Covid in Sep quarter?

Inflation fails to dim Diwali spirit as brands curate affordable hampers

Premium

Fintech firms capitalise on digital gold rush this festive season

This is the fourth straight monthly hike in commercial LPG prices. Prices were hiked by Rs 48.5 to Rs 1,740 on October 1. Prior to that rates were increased by Rs 6.5 per cylinder on August 1 and by Rs 39 on September 1. The four rounds of increase follow four monthly price reductions.

In four price reductions, rates were cut by Rs 148 per 19-kg cylinder and now in four rounds of increase, prices have gone up by Rs 156 per bottle.

Commercial LPG now costs Rs 1,754.50 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,911.50 in Kolkata and Rs 1,964.50 in Chennai.

The rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen. Rates had been cut by Rs 2 per litre in mid-March. Petrol costs Rs 94.72 a litre in Delhi while diesel is priced at Rs 87.62.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Engaged with FinMin over review of windfall tax: Petroleum Secretary

Commercial LPG rate up by Rs 6.5 per cylinder, jet fuel price hiked 2%

India's July diesel, ATF exports to S'pore, Australia to hit 2.5-yr high

Govt hikes jet fuel price by 1.2%, reduces commercial LPG by Rs 30

China's jet fuel exports up 68.1% on year in May on rising travel demand

Topics :Jet FuelLPG cylinder priceOil Prices

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story