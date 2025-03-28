JioHotstar hits record 1,370 million viewers in IPL opening weekend

JioHotstar, the official streaming platform for the Indian Premier League (IPL), recorded its highest-ever reach with 1,370 million viewers for the opening weekend of the tournament, which started on March 22.

The digital viewership of the first three matches was 40 per cent higher than last season, fuelled by a 54 per cent surge in connected TV (CTV) consumption, JioStar said in its release. The JioStar Network (including JioHotstar and Star Sports Network (TV)) had a cumulative watch time of 49.56 billion minutes for the IPL’s opening weekend. The opening weekend featured matches including the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings versus Mumbai Indians.

JioHotstar reported a peak concurrency of 34 million and 21.86 billion minutes of watch time for the first three matches in IPL 2025.

TV viewership saw a rise of 22 per cent to 27.7 billion minutes of watch time compared to last year’s IPL season, with 253 million viewers watching it on the small screen, as per Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data. The average television viewer rating (TVR) for the first three matches was up by 39 per cent compared to the previous season, the release added.

“The record-breaking viewership across digital and TV platforms over the opening weekend of Tata IPL 2025 reaffirms the tournament’s unmatched popularity, bolstered significantly by the wide reach of our platforms and our commitment to creating deeper fan connections, in turn redefining how India experiences sports,” said Sanjog Gupta, chief executive officer, sports, JioStar, in a statement. “As the tournament unfolds, we look forward to continuing to deliver an inclusive, intuitive and interactive IPL experience by serving every fan with a suite of customised viewing options, creating unmissable moments, unforgettable stories, and a truly immersive IPL.”

Kiran Mani, chief executive officer, digital, said that the opening weekend showcased the power of innovation in creating richer, more interactive experiences, allowing fans to connect with the game like never before.

Also Read

"At the same time, our partners are tapping into one of the most engaged audiences ever, driving deeper and more meaningful connections. As we continue to expand the IPL’s reach, bringing the game to newer audiences, we move closer to our ambition of lighting up a billion screens and making this season a historic moment in how sports and entertainment are experienced in India,” Mani added.

JioStar added in a statement that this IPL season will see the return of the digital-exclusive Hangout feed, featuring “quirky match commentary” by new-age creators and stand-up comics. Additionally, for younger audiences, an entertainment feed, Motu Patlu Presents Super Funday, will provide an entertainment package for all age groups.