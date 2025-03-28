NCLT approves amalgamation of Suven Pharma, Cohance Lifesciences

Hyderabad-based Suven Pharmaceuticals, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved its merger with Cohance Lifesciences Limited, as per the company statement. The tribunal sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation through an order pronounced on March 27, 2025.

As per the scheme’s terms, the merger will take effect from the first business day of the month following the fulfilment of all conditions, including approval from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, if required. The company anticipates completing the amalgamation process by the first quarter of FY26.

“This merger enhances our global capabilities, particularly in the growing and highly specialised areas of ADCs. With Cohance’s unique technological platform in ADC, we are well positioned to become a $1 billion revenue company in the next five years with higher CDMO contribution,” said Vivek Sharma, executive chairman, Suven Pharmaceuticals.

The company noted that the effective date will be communicated to the stock exchanges for public disclosure as per applicable regulations.

The merger aims to establish a future-ready, technology-driven CDMO platform spanning three high-growth verticals — antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), oligonucleotides, and small molecules, Suven Pharmaceuticals further noted.

The newly integrated entity will serve as a comprehensive partner for global pharmaceutical innovators, leveraging strong capabilities in specialty CDMO and API+ segments. The consolidation is expected to enhance scale, expand customer offerings, and drive operational synergies for sustained long-term growth.

“The combined capabilities of Suven and Cohance position us strongly in high-growth areas such as antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), oligonucleotides, and complex small molecules. These segments represent the future of pharmaceutical innovation, and our integrated approach — spanning development to commercial manufacturing — aims to deliver high-impact solutions to global innovator clients. We are also excited about the broader synergies this merger will unlock across our specialty CDMO and API+ business segments, enabling us to drive long-term value creation,” added V Prasada Raju, managing director, Suven Pharmaceuticals.