Karnataka govt unveils new single window system to boost investments

The government of Karnataka unveiled the new single window system at the Global Investors Meet, Invest Karnataka 2025, introducing a streamlined and digital-first approach to facilitating investments in the state. This advanced system, designed to improve the ease of doing business, was unveiled by Siddaramaiah, chief minister of Karnataka.

The system also introduces Udyog Mitra Assistant (UMA), a generative AI-powered chatbot that provides real-time, multilingual assistance on policies, approvals, and incentives to investors. The platform will include an incentive claim and disbursement module, ensuring a transparent and efficient mechanism for claiming financial incentives.

The new single window system is designed to create a seamless, transparent, and efficient investment experience. This ensures that investors no longer need to navigate complex bureaucratic procedures across multiple government departments. By integrating over 150 business services from more than 30 state departments and agencies, the system simplifies and accelerates approvals. The platform enables businesses to apply, amend, and renew necessary approvals, no-objection certificates (NOCs), and clearances through the single window system.

Investors can now also secure in-principle approvals at either the district or state level through an online common application form (CAF). This enables a more structured and predictable approval process.

In the coming months, the system will introduce the facility of online affidavit-based clearance (ABC), allowing investors in the manufacturing sector to begin construction and preparatory activities without having to wait for approvals from different departments, based on an affidavit submission to Karnataka Udyog Mitra through the portal. This initiative ensures that investors can accelerate their time to operations. Additionally, the system incorporates an integrated land management system, making Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) services such as land availability, allotment, and building plan-related approvals more accessible and seamless. Investors looking to set up operations on private or revenue land can use the GIS-based industrial information system to verify compliance with zoning and siting regulations before making land acquisition decisions for their projects.

To ensure greater connectivity with national and central government frameworks, the single window system is integrated with the National Single Window System and other central departments.

The availability of real-time dashboards will also allow government stakeholders to track approval status and identify and resolve process bottlenecks. The system is mobile-optimised and multilingual, ensuring accessibility and convenience for a wide range of users. Investors can also raise and track grievances through an interactive online query resolution system.

The single window system represents a major transformation in Karnataka’s industrial landscape. This is achieved by using PAN as a unique business ID for availing business services and providing an online system to support investors through all stages of their project life cycle.