Kerala govt mulls drive and charge roads for electric vehicle users

From range anxiety, to lack of charging infrastructure, to long time taken for charging -- these are common concerns of users of electric vehicles (EVs).

If things go according to plan, the Government of Kerala may soon come up with a solution to those. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The state is gearing up to launch wireless EV charging infrastructure next financial year. Through this charging can be done while driving, and this will make Kerala the first place in the sub-continent to do so.

This system depends on copper coils positioned beneath the road surface to charge the EV. “This will be almost like a vehicle through which, instead of the EV, you electrify the road,” said K R Jyothilal, additional chief secretary (power department), Kerala. “We are trying for a pilot very soon,” he added.



Among global majors, Stellantis, the parent company of iconic automotive brands like Fiat, Citroen, Chrysler, and Peugeot, has started similar moves. According to media reports, Stellantis demonstrated this Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer (DWPT) at Chiari, Italy. The project had used wireless technology from Israel-based Electreon Wireless. Globally, there are only a handful of companies having this technology.

Electreon did not respond to questions from Business Standard.

Based on an Electreon presentation, it has done similar projects in Sweden, Germany, France, China, and the United States. According to the presentation, an Above-ground Management Unit (AMU) transfers energy from the grid to charging infrastructure, while in-road copper coils transfer power to receivers attached to vehicles. Later, vehicle receivers installed on the EV transfer energy directly to the engine. Such receivers can be installed on vehicles or companies can come up with special vehicles for that.



According to a BBC report, the cost of such a project comes to around $2 per mile, casting a shadow on its viability. However, experts say the cost of installing will drop as technology matures. Electreon said battery capacity could be reduced by up to 90 per cent, stating an estimated $53,000 and 48 tonnes of carbon dioxide emission per battery per bus.

Globally, such projects have happened in small stretches. Other major players operating in wireless EV charging reportedly include Continental AG, Daihen Corporation, Delachaux Group, ELIX Wireless, HEVO, and InductEV (formerly Momentum Wireless Power).

The plan to set up wireless charging is part of a road map to boost EV usage in the state and also its renewable push. In addition to wireless charging, Kerala is planning to experiment with vehicle-to-grid technology too. Through this, vehicle owners can tap renewable energy (solar and wind) and sell it back to the grid, earning some additional revenue too. A pilot project in this regard is also expected to start soon. The state government is also planning to transform Thiruvananthapuram into the country’s largest solar city by 2030, by adding rooftop solar on every building.