Mumbai-bound flight returned to Delhi due to 'momentary foul smell': IndiGo

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft returned to the national capital on Friday morning, with the airline saying the plane came back as a precaution due to a "momentary foul smell".

The flight 6E 449 returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) sometime after take off. In a statement, IndiGo said there was a "momentary foul smell" and the pilot following standard operating procedures landed back in Delhi as a precaution.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

"An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all the passengers," the airline said.