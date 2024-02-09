Home / Industry / News / Mumbai-bound flight returned to Delhi due to 'momentary foul smell': IndiGo

Mumbai-bound flight returned to Delhi due to 'momentary foul smell': IndiGo

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft returned to the national capital on Friday morning, with the airline saying the plane came back as a precaution due to a "momentary foul smell"

Representational image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft returned to the national capital on Friday morning, with the airline saying the plane came back as a precaution due to a "momentary foul smell".

The flight 6E 449 returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) sometime after take off. In a statement, IndiGo said there was a "momentary foul smell" and the pilot following standard operating procedures landed back in Delhi as a precaution.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

"An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all the passengers," the airline said.

Also Read

Delhi Airport chaos continues as dense fog delays 30 flights, cancels 17

Delhi airport chaos highlights: Thick fog delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

Fog disrupts Delhi airport ops; 11 int'l, 5 national flights delayed

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

Artificial intelligence driving more layoffs than companies want to admit

Cabinet decision on railways will boost infra, reduce congestion: PM Modi

Cabinet approves six multi-tracking projects worth Rs 12,000 crore

Govt aims to make Lakshadweep model for responsible, inclusive development

Monetary policy review: Key fact statement must for retail, MSME loans

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaAviation IndiGoAviation industryDGCADirectorate General of Civil Aviation

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story