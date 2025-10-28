Kerala eyes $50 billion IT value by 2031 with new digital vision plan

The government of Kerala on Tuesday unveiled a draft vision document for the information technology, electronics, semiconductor, and emerging technology sectors. The vision sets an ambitious goal for the state’s IT ecosystem—achieving $50 billion in economic value and generating over five lakh high-value employment opportunities by 2031.

The plan also envisions attracting Rs 20,000 crore in startup investments, nurturing 20,000 startups, and developing 30 million square feet of new IT office spaces across Kerala.

Four missions to drive IT transformation

To drive this transformation, the government has established four strategic missions — the Kerala Artificial Intelligence Mission (K-AIM), Kerala Semiconductor Mission, Kerala Future Tech Mission (KFTM), and The Future Corporation (TFC).

Under the Kerala AI Mission, a “Kerala AI Bill of Rights” will be introduced by 2030 to ensure the ethical and transparent use of artificial intelligence. The Kerala Future Tech Mission will focus on next-generation technologies such as cybersecurity, space tech, and green computing parks, while The Future Corporation will act as a global investment facilitation agency under the brand “Kerala: Global Talent. Ethical Tech. Sustainable Growth.” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the draft document at the inauguration of ReCode Kerala 2025, a development seminar organised by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology in Kochi. Minister for Industries, Law, and Coir P. Rajeeve received the document.

Policy and infrastructure for IT expansion The Vision Document also proposes a comprehensive IT Policy and a dedicated Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy to create a business-friendly environment for investors. Kerala aims to attract 120 GCCs across the state by 2031, establishing dedicated GCC Parks within major IT and development corridors. Expanding its physical IT infrastructure, the government has planned new projects including Infopark Phase 3 (AI City) and Phase 4 Campus, Technopark Phase 4, Kozhikode IT projects, and the K-Space Aerospace Cluster. These initiatives are designed to make Kerala one of India’s leading IT and innovation destinations.

Focus on innovation, research, and skill development To promote research, innovation, and skill development, Vision 2031 outlines the establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and Incubation Centres across higher education institutions in the state. It also proposes 50 Leap Centres, 250 Early Innovation Centres, and Freedom Squares in all 14 districts to encourage entrepreneurship—particularly among women—and strengthen IT-enabled industries in rural areas. FOSS adoption and digital governance In terms of technological empowerment, the document proposes to reduce government software expenditure by 30 per cent through increased adoption of Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS) and train one million individuals in AI and related technologies through the ICT Academy.