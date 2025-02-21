Lenders to auction Go Airlines' land in March to recover Rs 3,900 crore

Three lenders to defunct airliner Go Airlines (India) will auction land parcels in Thane, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, a collateral for loan exposures, in March for recovery of dues over Rs 3,900 crore.

The reserve price for the auction of real estate assets is Rs 1,782 crore, according to a communication for a proposed land auction placed by Central Bank of India on behalf of lenders.

The public sector lender Central Bank of India has taken possession of 94.71 acres of land abutting Ghodbunder Road, Thane, Maharashtra, on behalf of lenders Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, and IDBI Bank. The land is in the name of Wadia Realty Private Ltd. The property will be sold on March 12, 2025, through e-auction.

Lenders to the airline are expecting recovery of dues in the first half of financial year 2026 (H1 FY26), a senior bank executive said. On January 21, 2025, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) ordered the liquidation of low-cost carrier Go First on the request of its Committee of Creditors (CoC). This brought an end to the 20-month-long insolvency proceedings. A CoC is a group of lenders who work together to decide the future of a borrower's debt.

Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank are some of the secured creditors of the airline, with admitted claims of Rs 1,934 crore, Rs 1,744 crore, and Rs 75 crore, respectively. Lenders have fully provided for credit exposure to the airline in line with regulatory requirements for taking assets for resolution under the Indian Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The airline had filed for voluntary insolvency on May 2, 2023, under Section 10 of the IBC, and on May 10, 2023, the NCLT admitted its plea. The airline joined the ranks of major carriers like Kingfisher Airlines and Jet Airways, which faced similar fates in 2012 and 2019, respectively, highlighting the persistent challenges in India’s aviation industry.

In September 2024, the CoC filed an application to liquidate the company, with no signs of a revival of the airline.