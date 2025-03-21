Leniency option helps CCI crack down on ad agency cartel, gather evidence

The recent crackdown by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on cartelisation in the advertising and media buying industry has used its leniency programme to gather evidence, according to sources in the know. The leniency programme of the CCI allows the regulator to encourage whistleblowers in such cartels to provide information on such outfits and give relaxation in penalty to them in exchange.

Regulators opt for such “leniency” arrangements due to the extremely secret nature of cartels, where it is very difficult to get evidence. It is considered to be a pragmatic approach to tackle cartels, which are regarded as the most egregious violation of competition law.

On Tuesday, the CCI conducted raids at media buying agencies like GroupM, Dentsu, Madison and IBDF for alleged collusion between media buying agencies and top broadcasters for fixing ad rates, as per a source aware of the development. According to reports, the CCI raids were conducted on Publicis Groupe and Interpublic Group's offices in India. Email queries sent to the media buying agencies and the CCI did not elicit a response. A source close to the development claimed that the CCI officers in his company came on Tuesday for questioning. The senior executive added that the questions from the CCI were not very “clear and obvious” if the main motive of the CCI was to uncover price collusion for ad rates.

These raids conducted by the CCI came just a few days before the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is one of the prominent events for advertisers in the country. According to an industry expert, who did not want to be named, these raids would not impact upcoming deals (purchase of ad spots closer to the tournament). He also stated that if any such deal was made through price collusion, it would have already been completed long before the CCI raids, and the ad inventory that has already been bought cannot be undone after the raids. Thus, there is no major immediate impact on advertisements in the IPL.