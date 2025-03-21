Nearly 37 flights from India disrupted by Heathrow Airport shutdown

Around 37 flights from India were delayed or cancelled after London's Heathrow Airport shut down operations on Friday due to a power outage. As a key gateway between India and Europe, Heathrow handles the highest number of flights on this route.

On Friday morning, the airport operator stated on X: "Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 11.59 PM on 21 March. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information."

Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest in the world, handles approximately 1,280 flights daily, including around 37 to and from India. Air India, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Air Canada are the four airlines operating flights on India–Heathrow routes, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Air India, which operates 84 services between India and Heathrow, stated that its operations to and from Heathrow have been disrupted following the temporary suspension of operations at the airport after a significant power outage.

"Consequently, London Heathrow-bound AI129 from Mumbai is returning to Mumbai; AI161 from Delhi is diverting to Frankfurt. All our remaining flights to and from London Heathrow, including AI111 this morning, have been cancelled for 21 March. We will update about the resumption of operations as soon as we have more information. Flights to London Gatwick remain unaffected," it added.

According to flightradar24.com, when the airport announced its shutdown, about 120 planes from around the world were heading towards Heathrow and they were diverted to other airports or returned to their origins.

British Airways, which operates 98 flights between Heathrow and India, stated on X that customers due to travel from Heathrow on Friday are advised not to travel to the airport until further notice due to the power outage at the airport.

"This will clearly have a significant impact on our operation and our customers and we are working as quickly as possible to update them on their travel options for the next 24 hours and beyond," it added.