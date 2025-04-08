LinkedIn's 2025 top companies in India: TCS, Accenture, Infosys top in list

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Accenture, and Infosys have secured the top three spots in LinkedIn’s ninth annual list of ‘Top 25 Companies in India’. Every year, Linkedin releases this list and industry survey aimed at helping job seekers to grow in their career. IT majors(TCS),, andhave secured the top three spots in LinkedIn’s ninth annual list of ‘Top 25 Companies in India’. Every year, Linkedin releases this list and industry survey aimed at helping job seekers to grow in their career.

According to LinkedIn data, the top 25 companies each have more than 5,000 employees and offer strong opportunities for learning, growth, and internal mobility.

Companies are primarily hiring for roles such as business operations analyst, fraud analyst, and financial analyst, with a strong emphasis on skills in capital markets, investment banking, and commercial banking.

“Artificial intelligence, AI engineering and mobile application development are the most sought after skills at these firms,” the report said.

Here are the top 10 companies on LinkedIn’s 2025 list:

1. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): IT Services

2. Accenture: Consulting & IT Services

3. Infosys: IT Services

4. Fidelity Investments: Financial Services

5. Cognizant: IT Services

6. Oracle: Software & Cloud Services

7. JPMorgan Chase: Financial Services

8. Amazon: E-commerce & Cloud Computing

9. Alphabet Inc (Google): Technology

10. The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC): Financial Services

The survey mentioned that the rankings are based purely on LinkedIn data. They consider how companies help employees build skills, get promoted, and grow professionally.

Why is it essential for job seekers?

The survey mentioned that whether someone is just starting his/her career, thinking of switching jobs, or looking for the next big move, this list can be helpful in many ways.

This survey is aimed at helping job seekers discover the top roles and skills in demand and find out which companies are hiring.

It further highlighted that in a fast-moving job market, staying ahead means constantly learning and being open to change. With this list, LinkedIn aims to help professionals in India find workplaces that support their career journeys.

A changing job landscape

According to Linkedin’s data, people are looking for workplaces that support learning, growth, and future success. It says that 70 per cent of the skills needed for most jobs today will change within five years. That means workers and companies both need to adapt quickly.

Many professionals are already thinking ahead. Over half of them worldwide say they are open to changing their job or even their industry. A quarter of them are learning new skills to make this change happen.

“The biggest learning from this year’s list is that companies are not just hiring for where they are today, but also for where they want to be tomorrow. Nineteen of the top 25 companies come from technology, finance, and enterprise software sectors, looking for technically fluent professionals who can work across teams, think critically, adapt quickly, and grow with the business,” said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn career expert and India senior managing editor.

Across India Inc, organisations are increasing their investment in learning and development programmes. A big focus is on training employees in new technologies and digital skills. Women are also being hired in more roles that were earlier dominated by men — especially in the manufacturing sector.