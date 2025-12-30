Luxury automakers Mercedes-Benz, BMW eye Indian real estate sector

According to experts, India has now entered the same league as the US, UAE, Thailand, and Vietnam — traditionally dominant branded residence markets. The Savills Branded Residences 2025-26 Report highlights that branded residence supply in the Asia-Pacific region has grown 55 per cent over the past five years, with India named as one of the key contributors alongside Vietnam and Thailand. This is a sign of branded residency — once limited to marquee addresses in Dubai, Miami, or London — gearing up to conquer the minds of the Indian ultra-rich. Recently, the Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) also announced Taj branded residency in Chennai.