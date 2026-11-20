The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday announced a revision in the methodology for calculating local content for six IT hardware products under the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017.

The revised methodology covers the following six products: desktop PCs/All-in-One PCs (AIO-PCs), laptop PCs, thin clients, servers, computer monitors and Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPDs).

MeitY said in an official statement that the revised framework “introduces a process-oriented, Bill of Materials (BoM)-based mechanism for computation of DVA”.

The revised methodology provides adequate weightage to eligible in-house research and development (R&D) undertaken in India to promote indigenous technology development and innovation, said the statement from MeitY.