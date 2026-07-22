Meta to reverse copyright strikes on TV Today posts after HC hearing

Meta Platforms told the Delhi High Court that it would reverse two copyright strikes issued against TV Today Network Limited's social media posts after the broadcaster challenged what it described as false copyright claims made by anonymous accounts.

Appearing for Meta, advocate Varun Pathak informed the court, "I will cut the controversy short. We will reverse strike and give BSI (Basic Subscriber Information)."

Recording the undertaking, the High Court directed that the two copyright strikes be reversed within a maximum period of one month. It also directed Meta to provide the plaintiff with the Basic Subscriber Information (BSI) and IP logs relating to the anonymous accounts within two weeks.

The court observed that, upon receiving the information, it would be open to TV Today to take appropriate steps. The court accepted Meta's statement on record while issuing notice on the applications and summons to the parties. TV Today has filed the suit seeking Rs 2 crore in damages, alleging that anonymous users issued false copyright strikes against its content, causing harm to its business and reputation while attempting extortion through abuse of Meta's copyright enforcement mechanism. According to the petition, the first copyright strike related to a post featuring actor Vicky Kaushal, which the broadcaster said it was authorised to publish under a valid licence. The second strike targeted a post featuring actors Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and was allegedly issued by an anonymous bot account.