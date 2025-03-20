Torrent Power, Gama win tender to supply gas-based power in summer

Torrent Power and Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd have won a tender to supply 1.7 gigawatt (GW) gas-based power during the ‘high-demand’ summer months. The tender was floated by NVVN Ltd, the power-trading arm of state-owned NTPC Ltd.

NVVN is the nominated nodal agency for facilitating supply from gas-based power plants (GBPs) from March 25 to October 15, a period identified ‘high-demand’ this year.

Torrent will supply 1.3GW electricity from its Sugen Combined Cycle Power Plant and DGEN Mega Power Project at a tariff of ₹4.63 per unit. Gama will supply 0.9GW at ₹4.55 per unit, said industry sources. The tariff is lower than last year when it was ₹5-6.5 per unit.

One of the reasons for the reduction in tariff could be the softening of natural gas prices in 2024. Average monthly spot prices at Henry Hub, the most widely-used benchmark for natural gas in North America, averaged $2.21 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2024, the lowest inflation-adjusted average annual price ever reported. This was 16 per cent lower than the average in 2023, and down almost 68 per cent from the 2022 average. The monthly average Henry Hub spot natural gas price in 2024 ranged from $3.25/MMBtu in January to an all-time low of $1.51/MMBtu in March. This reflected a narrower $1.74/MMBtu range of monthly prices across the year than the average range of $2.32/MMBtu in the past five years.