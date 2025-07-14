Flying high: Airport-adjacent micro mkts outpace city-wide price growth

Property prices in micro markets near major airports — Yamuna Expressway, Panvel, North Bengaluru, and South Hyderabad — surged by 69 to 90 per cent between FY21 and FY25. This is in comparison to corresponding city-wide averages, where apartment prices increased 45 to 79 per cent, according to a report by realty research firm SquareYards, released on Monday.Residential plot values in these corridors recorded a rise of 84 to 118 per cent, compared to a city-wide increase of 45 to 93 per cent. “In India, cities anchored by major airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — have demonstrated sustained residential growth, driven by improved connectivity, expansion of employment hubs, and large-scale infrastructure investment,” said Tanuj Shori, chief executive officer and founder of SquareYards. The report comes at a time when safety concerns have risen near airports following the Air India flight 171 crash.