Microplastics warning row intensifies ahead of key Madras HC hearing Friday

On Friday, the Madras High Court is set to take up the case in which it directed the Centre to inscribe warnings about the presence of microplastics in food items and water packaged in plastic containers.

While plastic industry players, consumer industries, and sector experts raised concerns about the move, stating that polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and plastic packs are safe, environmentalists said this may well be a beginning for regulating all possible sources of microplastics.

Bisleri, one of the major players in the PET bottle consumer industry, said that there is no concrete evidence that it will harm living beings. "PET bottles and other plastics are regulated under stringent Indian and global standards. While research into the presence and potential impact of microplastics continues worldwide, no conclusive evidence of harm to living species has been established. Accordingly, neither the WHO nor any country in the world has called for restrictions on PET packaging," said Angelo George, chief executive officer, Bisleri.