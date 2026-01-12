Mobile phone production to reach $75 billion by FY26-end, says ICEA

Mobile phone production in the country is expected to reach $75 billion, comprising export of over $30 billion, by end of the current fiscal year, industry body ICEA said on Monday.

India Cellular and Electronics Association Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo told PTI that India delivered strong growth in electronics production, reaching $133 billion in 2025, while exports continued to expand sharply.

"The Mobile Phone PLI scheme continued through 2025-26, and its impending completion in March 2026 will be another important milestone for the sector. Under this scheme, Indian mobile production scale has grown substantially, and we expect India to reach around $75 billion in mobile production with more than $30 billion in exports in FY26," he said.

ICEA members include Apple, Foxconn, Dixon, Vivo, Oppo, and Lava. Mohindroo said the deepening of the value chain through electronics component manufacturing scheme (ECMS) and semiconductor project approvals met industry expectations for an expanded ecosystem. He said the conclusion of the mobile phone PLI scheme in March 2026 will be a key transition point for scale consolidation and planning the next phase of competitiveness. "The next phase of growth will depend on India's ability to scale manufacturing further, specialise across product segments, and embed itself more deeply into global value chains for both finished goods and components," Mohindroo said. Neil Shah, Co-Founder and VP for Research at market research and analysis firm Counterpoint, said Apple has become a poster child for India by expanding its manufacturing post-US tariffs on China and with exports from India reaching a record high.