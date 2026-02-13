MUFG will not need RBI approval to acquire 20% in Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance on Friday said it has confirmation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that Japan’s MUFG Bank does not require prior approval to buy a 20 per cent stake.

“We have been informed by the investor that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has confirmed that the investor is not required to obtain prior approval from the RBI for the proposed transaction,” the NBFC said in an exchange filing.

Shriram Finance has proposed the issuance of 47,11,21,055 equity shares of the company to MUFG Bank through a preferential issue on a private placement basis in terms of the investment agreement dated December 19, 2025.