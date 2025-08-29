Home / Industry / News / Need to boost raw material ecosystem for medtech sector growth: Report

Need to boost raw material ecosystem for medtech sector growth: Report

Valued at around $16 billion, India's medical technology (medtech) industry currently accounts for only around 2 per cent of the $680 billion global market

MSME Sector
The report stated that rationalising import duties and duty exemptions for critical raw materials and attracting MNC manufacturing and R&D hubs to India is crucial for sector growth.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

There is a need to fine-tune the PLI scheme for MSME participation and develop the raw material ecosystem in order to scale up the country's medtech sector to account for 10-12 per cent of the global market, according to a CII-BCG report.

Valued at around $16 billion, India's medical technology (medtech) industry currently accounts for only around 2 per cent of the $680 billion global market.

With the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the sector has been identified as a strategic pillar in the 'Make in India' agenda, with aspirations to reduce import dependency to below 50 per cent and increase India's share of the global market to 10-12 per cent.

The CII-BCG report has outlined nine strategic initiatives to drive the next phase of growth.

The report stated that rationalising import duties and duty exemptions for critical raw materials and attracting MNC manufacturing and R&D hubs to India is crucial for sector growth.

Besides, there is a need to unlock the potential of medtech parks through co-innovation labs and shared foundries.

Also, aligning regulatory requirements with global standards to accelerate exports and strengthening public-private collaboration for indigenous innovation is required, it stated.

In addition, global awareness of Indian medtech innovations should be taken up, the report noted.

Establishing advanced training hubs to build industry-ready skills at scale should also be taken up, it opined.

The report highlighted that there has already been a reduction in import reliance in the sector from 80 per cent in FY2022 to 60 per cent in FY2024.

The government has launched many financial incentives, such as production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and state-level tax benefits for local manufacturing, benefiting the sector, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Critical mineral blocks auction: A snapshot of the progress so far

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw lauds Bengaluru talent, slams poor infra

Premium

Digital, AI focus to strengthen India's road to quality highways

Premium

Uppal Group commits Rs 100 cr working capital to premium alcobev push

Japan to fund $400 million bamboo biofuel refinery project in India

Topics :CIIBCG-CII reportIndustry ReportMSME

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story