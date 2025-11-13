Home / Industry / News / Mumbai to launch first residential drone-enabled deliveries in early 2026

Mumbai to launch first residential drone-enabled deliveries in early 2026

SkyeAir and Siddha Sejal Group will introduce Mumbai's first drone-powered residential delivery service in early 2026, offering faster access to essentials, packages, and e-commerce orders

SkyeAir Mobility, Starliner drone
premium

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Google
After Delhi and Bangalore, another metropolitan city, Mumbai, is set to witness drone-enabled package deliveries as logistics firm SkyeAir on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siddha Sejal Group, a design-led real estate developer. The delivery services will commence in the first quarter of next year, making it Mumbai’s first residential drone delivery initiative.
 
The MoU was signed between Siddha Group director Samyak Jain, Sejal Group director Dhirraj Gada, and SkyeAir’s founder and chief executive officer Ankit Kumar. As part of the understanding, SkyeAir will set up a drone delivery infrastructure in Mumbai for Siddha Sky residents, with its Skye-pod installation at a residential project in Wadala.
 
Once the infrastructure is in place, the residents will be able to receive daily essentials, packages, and e-commerce orders via drones within the premises. Notably, according to the company, each drone can cover an aerial distance of one kilometre in just one minute with a maximum range of 30 kilometres.
 
How will Mumbai residents benefit from the new drone delivery network?
 
On the development, Kumar said, “We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Siddha Sejal Group, marking a defining step in shaping the future of drone-powered deliveries in Mumbai. We are setting a new benchmark for tech-enabled urban mobility, transforming the Siddha Sky residential complex into a smart logistics node. This is more than a delivery revolution; it is the beginning of a new era in smart city infrastructure.”
 
Along similar lines, Gada of Sejal Group added, “We are constantly exploring ways to bring meaningful innovation to our developments. Partnering with Skye Air and Siddha Group aligns with our vision of smart, sustainable, and future-focused real estate. This initiative not only improves convenience but also supports Mumbai’s evolution into a cleaner, more efficient urban ecosystem.”
 
SkyeAir is currently serving 27 pin codes in Gurugram, two pin codes each in Faridabad and Ghaziabad, and one pin code in Bengaluru. It noted that it has been delivering over 200,000 monthly shipments in the National Capital Region alone.
 
Which cities will SkyeAir target as part of its expansion pipeline?
 
Speaking earlier with Business Standard on the company’s expansion plans, Kumar said, “The idea is to have a quarterly expansion into one city. Starting next year, we will be eyeing Pune, then going to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata. It’s not that we are going to be in the entirety of the city, but in specific locations and pin codes, which are high-demand areas for us. This quarter is reserved for Bangalore.”
 
SkyeAir gets around 60–65 per cent business from marketplaces, 20–25 per cent from aggregators and third-party logistics companies, and the remaining is split between direct-to-consumer (D2C) as well as qcom, Kumar said.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

