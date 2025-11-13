Mumbai to launch first residential drone-enabled deliveries in early 2026

After Delhi and Bangalore, another metropolitan city, Mumbai, is set to witness drone-enabled package deliveries as logistics firm SkyeAir on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siddha Sejal Group, a design-led real estate developer. The delivery services will commence in the first quarter of next year, making it Mumbai’s first residential drone delivery initiative.

The MoU was signed between Siddha Group director Samyak Jain, Sejal Group director Dhirraj Gada, and SkyeAir’s founder and chief executive officer Ankit Kumar. As part of the understanding, SkyeAir will set up a drone delivery infrastructure in Mumbai for Siddha Sky residents, with its Skye-pod installation at a residential project in Wadala.

Once the infrastructure is in place, the residents will be able to receive daily essentials, packages, and e-commerce orders via drones within the premises. Notably, according to the company, each drone can cover an aerial distance of one kilometre in just one minute with a maximum range of 30 kilometres. How will Mumbai residents benefit from the new drone delivery network? On the development, Kumar said, “We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Siddha Sejal Group, marking a defining step in shaping the future of drone-powered deliveries in Mumbai. We are setting a new benchmark for tech-enabled urban mobility, transforming the Siddha Sky residential complex into a smart logistics node. This is more than a delivery revolution; it is the beginning of a new era in smart city infrastructure.”

Along similar lines, Gada of Sejal Group added, “We are constantly exploring ways to bring meaningful innovation to our developments. Partnering with Skye Air and Siddha Group aligns with our vision of smart, sustainable, and future-focused real estate. This initiative not only improves convenience but also supports Mumbai’s evolution into a cleaner, more efficient urban ecosystem.” SkyeAir is currently serving 27 pin codes in Gurugram, two pin codes each in Faridabad and Ghaziabad, and one pin code in Bengaluru. It noted that it has been delivering over 200,000 monthly shipments in the National Capital Region alone. Which cities will SkyeAir target as part of its expansion pipeline?