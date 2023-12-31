Home / Industry / News / Housing sales in Gurugram up 13% in 2023; down 7-8% in Noida: Anarock

Housing sales in Gurugram up 13% in 2023; down 7-8% in Noida: Anarock

Greater Noida saw a 7 per cent drop in sales to 10,180 units from 10,985 units. Ghaziabad, too, witnessed a fall of 8 per cent to 6,340 units from 6,890 units

Anarock Group Regional Director & Head of Research Prashant Thakur said, "Apart from Gurugram, sales have fallen in other parts of NCR because of the lesser launch of new housing projects."
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Housing sales in Gurugram rose by 13 per cent annually in 2023 on high demand, especially for luxury flats, but Noida and Greater Noida saw a 7-8 per cent fall, according to Anarock data on the Delhi NCR market.

Real estate consultant Anarock's data showed that sales of residential properties in Gurugram went up 13 per cent to 36,970 in 2023 from 32,615 units in the previous year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, sales in Noida fell 8 per cent to 5,840 units from 6,360 units. Greater Noida saw a 7 per cent drop in sales to 10,180 units from 10,985 units. Ghaziabad, too, witnessed a fall of 8 per cent to 6,340 units from 6,890 units.

The total housing sales in Faridabad, Delhi and Bhiwadi decreased to 6,295 units during 2023 from 6,860 units in the previous year.

Overall, the Delhi-NCR saw only a marginal growth of 3 per cent in housing sales to 65,625 units during 2023 from 63,710 units in the previous year.

Anarock Group Regional Director & Head of Research Prashant Thakur said, "Apart from Gurugram, sales have fallen in other parts of NCR because of the lesser launch of new housing projects."

Realty firms Signature Global, TARC Ltd and Elan Group attributed the rise in sales in Gurugram to strong consumer sentiment and the development of various infrastructure projects.

Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global, said, "Gurugram's real estate market is witnessing a surge in demand for the mid-income and luxury homes, driven by young professionals and nuclear families seeking an aspirational and convenient lifestyle.

Hotspot zones like New Gurugram, Dwarka Expressway and the Southern Peripheral Road are drawing huge buyer interest, fueling double-digit capital value jumps, he said.

Amar Sarin MD and CEO of TARC Ltd said, "Delhi NCR's real estate landscape, especially Gurugram, is witnessing a renaissance, defying market challenges and illustrating robust demand.

Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director of Elan Group, noted that "within the NCR region, Gurugram stood out as the prime destination, bolstered by burgeoning infrastructure."

Dwarka Expressway, within the city, emerged as the most promising micro-market for the residential sector, Kapoor added.

Also Read

Global residential prices fall but high demand keeps Indian cities costly

Signages, non-functional underpasses along e-ways slowing down MotoGP prep

Decks clear for house registry, stuck projects in Noida, Greater Noida

India's housing market to continue with high demand, growth in 2024

Adore Group buys 5.5 acre land in Faridabad for Rs 600 cr housing project

Hoteliers cash in on New Year festivities, no impact of Covid-19 resurgence

Delhi liquor sales log 14% on-year jump in Dec, 45 mn bottles sold: Data

Bengaluru's net office space leasing soars 15 times in Oct-Dec: Report

Registration of properties in Mumbai city may rise 33% in Dec: Report

Centre to launch 2nd version of National Career Service portal in 2024

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Real Estate Housing inflationGurugramnoidaGreater NoidaFaridabadResidential property market

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story