Mumbai's Worli sees ultra-luxury deals worth Rs 4,862 cr in 2 yrs: Anarock

Worli, a prime locality in south-central Mumbai, recorded 30 ultra-luxury real estate transactions worth Rs 4,862 crore in 2023-24, according to a report by Anarock. Homes priced at Rs 40 crore and above fall within the ultra-luxury segment.

The report highlights Worli as a key destination for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and multinational corporations, driven by seamless connectivity, high-end developments, and continuous infrastructure advancements.

The locality had a total housing supply of 4,600 units till 2024, with an average price of Rs 75,000 per square foot. About 52 per cent of the inventory in the area is priced between Rs 6 crore and Rs 12 crore. The region has witnessed a 30 per cent price appreciation between 2022 and 2024.

Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group, said, “The construction of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link further solidified its reputation as a premier address, making the area attractive to corporate professionals and wealthy homebuyers. With ongoing infrastructure projects like the Mumbai Coastal Road and Metro Line-3, its desirability is only set to rise further.”

Realtors such as Oberoi Realty, Birla Estates, Runwal Realty, and Sumitomo Realty have acquired land parcels worth over Rs 7,026 crore in Worli for residential projects.

Additionally, the area may see an upcoming office supply of 2.98 million square feet between 2025 and 2026. Currently, the average rental value in Worli stands at Rs 170-280 per square foot per month. The locality has recorded an 18 per cent price appreciation between 2015 and 2024.