The waters will rise near Bombay: Sea levels impact coastal real estate

There has been a deceleration in the global policy work on decarbonisation, starting in the first Donald Trump presidency in the US (2016) and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (2022). The outlook on emission is now more challenging. We all have to shift from planning on something near the median scenario to something closer to the high-emission scenarios.

What does this mean for Bombay? In high-emission scenarios computed by the International Panel for Climate Change, the sea level at Bombay is likely to rise by about 25 cm by 2050. This reflects the thermal expansion of sea water and the