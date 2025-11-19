NBFCs push for refinancing, tax reliefs at pre-Budget meeting with FM

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and their representative body, the sector’s Self Regulatory Organisation (SRO), the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), on Wednesday requested tax relief and pressed for a long-pending demand for a dedicated refinancing window during their meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, according to sources.

Participants stressed the need for a dedicated refinancing mechanism for NBFCs that will provide continuous liquidity support.

“Overall the focus of the meeting was on boosting liquidity, improving credit flow. A demand to create a dedicated refinancing window to increase lending of NBFCs to MSME sector,” said a person aware of the development. The participants urged the creation of a dedicated refinancing window on the lines of the National Housing Bank for the sector.

Why are NBFCs pushing for a refinancing mechanism? The NBFC officials requested that SARFAESI provisions be fully extended to the sector, just as they are for banks. At present, these provisions apply only to NBFC loans above Rs 20 lakh, which limits their usefulness in asset recovery. “A major demand from NBFCs was the reduction of the minimum loan threshold under the SARFAESI Act, from the current Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 lakh.” What tax concerns did NBFCs raise in the meeting? NBFCs also urged the government to remove the TDS applied on each repayment they receive, saying the deduction creates avoidable financial and operational strain.