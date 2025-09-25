NCLAT keeps order reserved in WhatsApp, Meta challenge to CCI penalty

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday reserved its decision on WhatsApp and Meta’s plea challenging the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) order imposing a fine of Rs 213.14 crore on the tech giant for alleged abuse of its dominant position in relation to WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy.

The CCI had on Tuesday told the NCLAT that the choice of sharing or not sharing data with an internet intermediary should rest solely with the consumer. In its submissions, the competition regulator said WhatsApp should not go beyond its scope of collecting data to provide its services.

The watchdog further argued that users of platforms such as WhatsApp must be given the option to opt out of data sharing even after initially accepting it. WhatsApp had earlier told the tribunal that the CCI had overstepped its jurisdiction by ruling on data privacy issues rather than competition issues.