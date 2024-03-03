NFRA to engage with cos, not just auditors to get full story: Chairman

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has decided to engage directly with companies, not just auditors, in cases where it finds issues with financial statements to gain a comprehensive understanding, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chairman of NFRA, told Business Standard.

The Authority's mandate is to inspect auditors; however, to fully understand the issues, NFRA officials will engage with the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the audit committees of the companies in certain cases. If lapses are found, the matter will be referred to the appropriate regulator by NFRA.

"NFRA's mandate is to enforce accounting standards. Dialogue with audit committees and independent directors will help the inspection process to get their input and not just the auditor's version of things. The company is the issuer of financial statements, after all," Pandey said.



Pandey stated that it was necessary to understand the communication between the auditor and the company.

In an earlier interview with Business Standard, the NFRA chairman had underlined the importance of effective two-way communication between those charged with governance (TCWG) and the auditor.

"The Audit Committee and the Independent Directors should ask the right set of questions to the Auditor. Auditors should display professional scepticism. The Audit Committee members should also question the auditor instead of simply accepting what they say. Ultimately, this kind of robust interaction between the Auditors and TCWG will enhance the confidence of stakeholders and shareholders in the financial statement accounts of the Corporate Sector," he had said.



Constituted in October 2018 under Section 132 of the Companies Act, 2013, NFRA's functions include laying down accounting and auditing policies and standards for adoption by companies and their auditors. It also oversees the quality of service of the professions associated with ensuring compliance with such standards and suggests measures required for improvement in the quality of service. NFRA's mandate is limited to listed companies.

On December 22, 2023, NFRA released inspection reports for audit firms BSR & Co, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, SRBC & Co, and Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants, followed by a report on Walker Chandiok & Co.