NGT forms panel to probe 'unscientific' mine dump handling in Sukinda

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to investigate allegations of illegal and unscientific handling of overburden dumps and direct discharge of untreated runoff water into nearby water bodies by chromite mines operated by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) Limited in Jajpur district’s Sukinda Valley.

Hearing an application filed by Kailash Chandra Nayak, a local resident, the tribunal observed that the allegations raised “substantial questions relating to environment” and ordered a fact-finding exercise involving multiple central and state agencies.

In his petition, Nayak alleged that the Sukurangi chromite mines and South Kaliapani chromite mines operated by OMC were causing severe environmental degradation through improper dumping of mining overburden and direct discharge of untreated runoff water into the Damsala nullah.

According to the plea, the untreated runoff water contaminates surface and groundwater with Hexavalent Chromium, a toxic and carcinogenic form of chromium, posing severe health risks to local residents. The bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Ishwar Singh constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the Deputy Director General of Forests (Central), Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Central Pollution Control Board, Odisha State Pollution Control Board and Jajpur collector. The tribunal has directed the panel to inspect the sites, examine the grievances raised in the petition, verify the factual position and recommend remedial measures. The committee has been asked to meet within two weeks and submit its report within one month. Jajpur collector has been designated as the nodal authority for coordination and compliance.

The petitioner claimed that overburden dumps obstructed natural streams and drainage channels flowing through the mining lease area, causing streams that once irrigated nearly 500 acres of agricultural land to dry up. He also alleged that runoff carrying mining waste and nickel sediments entered agricultural fields and nearby habitations. Nayak, a resident of Sukinda block, stated in the petition that villagers were directly suffering due to pollution and the alleged failure of regulatory authorities to enforce environmental clearance and consent conditions. He sought suspension of environmental clearances granted to OMC mines until full compliance with environmental norms, removal of overburden blocking natural streams and an independent assessment of damage caused to agricultural lands and water bodies.

The petition cited several conditions imposed in environmental clearances granted to the mines over the years. It alleged that despite mandatory provisions requiring protection of the Damsala nullah and seasonal streams through garland drains and siltation ponds, untreated runoff and sediments continued to flow into water bodies. The plea also referred to show-cause notices issued by the OSPCB in December 2025 to both Sukurangi and South Kaliapani chromite mines over alleged violations related to surface runoff management and discharge standards. Inspections found Hexavalent Chromium concentrations above prescribed limits in water samples collected from discharge points, settling pits and overflow drains, the petition stated.

The petitioner further cited a June 2025 groundwater quality assessment conducted in Sukinda Valley by the Central Ground Water Board under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The report analysed 233 samples collected from hand pumps, dug wells, mine pits, effluent treatment plants, Damsala nullah and the Brahmani river. The inspection allegedly found Hexavalent Chromium concentrations exceeding the permissible limit of 0.05 mg/l in 37 samples during the pre-monsoon period and in 28 locations during the post-monsoon season. It had recommended that effluent treatment systems in the mining areas must be strictly maintained to ensure effective treatment and prevent contamination of nearby surface water bodies.