Tighter DSM rules for grid stability raise concerns over RE viability

Under the DSM regulations, there are different operating regimes across states and the central grid. “Overall exposure of DSM for an RE generator stands anywhere between 0.05–4 per cent of revenue (annualised) based on size and data quality of the asset, operating rules of DSM and the quality of O&M,” said Vishal Pandya, managing director, REConnect Energy. He further added that under the ISTS projects, where the new DSM rules are now applicable, the solar and wind assets would spend 0.3 to 4 per cent of revenue on the DSM. It would imply an annualised cost of 0.7–10 paise per kilowatt hour for an Independent Power Producer (IPP) having ISTS assets, he added.