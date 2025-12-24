Housing sales slip to 17-quarter low in Q4 2025; launches fall 10%

Housing sales in India’s top nine cities fell 16 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to 98,019 units in the October-December 2025 period, the lowest quarterly sales figure recorded since Q3 2021, according to a report by real estate data analytics firm PropEquity. Housing supply was also affected, with new launches falling 10 per cent Y-o-Y from 98,664 units in Q4 2024 to 88,427 units in the current quarter. The fall in numbers comes at a time when interest rates have fallen, which experts believe should stir up demand across housing segments.

What is driving the sales decline despite the festive quarter?

Traditionally, the October-December period records strong sales momentum and new launches driven by the festive season. “The recent decline reflects a shift towards premiumisation in the market, as evidenced by value growth despite a contraction in volumes, a trend that has been continuing from 2024,” said Samir Jasuja, founder and chief executive officer at PropEquity. Which cities saw the sharpest fall in sales in Q4 2025? According to the report, Pune recorded the steepest decline in sales — 31 per cent — from 22,940 units in Q4 2024 to 15,788 units in Q4 2025. Housing sales in Mumbai fell 25 per cent to 9,135 units from 12,223 units. Hyderabad also witnessed a 19 per cent decline in sales to 11,323 units from 13,902 units. Among the nine cities, only Delhi-NCR and Navi Mumbai saw a rise in sales of 4 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

How are ticket sizes and luxury prices trending? Despite the drop, average ticket sizes have continued to rise. According to Anarock, luxury homes in India’s top seven realty markets saw prices rise from Rs 14,530 per square foot in 2022 to Rs 20,300 per square foot for the year-to-date period of 2025. An industry executive told Business Standard that buyer demand post the pandemic has become skewed towards large and listed developers and larger homes in prime locations, a trend that continues. “Homes by branded developers come at a premium, which buyers are willing to pay. Further, given that input costs have risen significantly over the last three to four years, many homes that were earlier under the affordable budget bracket have moved up to fall within the mid and premium segments,” the person said.

Dip not sign of weakness, outlook positive Developers said the current dip in housing sales indicates a period of market realignment rather than any structural weakness. “Buyers today are more informed and cautious, placing greater emphasis on project quality, credible developers, and long-term livability. This evolving mindset has naturally slowed volume-led growth but is improving the overall health of the sector,” Neeraj K Mishra, executive director at Ganga Realty, said. Despite the moderation, developers said they remain positive about the outlook for 2026, supported by a low base in 2025. “Significant funds raised by developers in 2025 are expected to translate into increased project launches in 2026,” the industry executive said.