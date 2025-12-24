Binding FTA commitments can boost professional services: Commerce secy

Legally binding commitments on professional services such as chartered accountants and architects under various free trade agreements (FTAs) signed by India can open global opportunities for them, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has said.

India’s demographic dividend offers immense potential to meet the rising global demand for professional services, Agrawal said. He added that to tap this potential, it is critical to adopt global best practices and equip professionals with upgraded skills aligned with evolving global market needs and technological developments.

What is the ‘Chintan Shivir’ and what was the focus?

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ was organised into four sessions: Making Globally Ready Professionals, Strengthening International Mobility through mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) and memoranda of understanding (MoUs), Developing Networks — formation and expansion of professional chapters abroad, and Leveraging FTAs for boosting professional services exports.

He further said that greater openness in international trade in professional services would increase competitiveness in India and encourage professional bodies to organise and participate in international conferences to enable knowledge sharing and provide platforms for enhanced collaboration.

The secretary was speaking at the ‘Chintan Shivir’ organised by the Department of Commerce on ‘Expanding Global Horizons: Opportunities for Indian Professionals’ on December 23, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

What action points did the Department of Commerce identify?

The Chintan Shivir provided an opportunity for professional bodies to exchange ideas on global best practices as well as practices followed among peers in India. Areas were identified where professional bodies could re-examine existing rules and regulations governing professional practice and undertake appropriate changes in training and skill upgradation programmes to ensure alignment with evolving developments in artificial intelligence and technology, the department said.

What did discussions on leveraging FTAs cover?