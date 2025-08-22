Niti Aayog's recommendations aim to streamline homestay regulations

Amid a domestic tourism boom and a growing focus on experiential tourism, Niti Aayog on Friday proposed a series of recommendations, including creating a model policy framework to facilitate easier registrations and license renewals for homestays and Bed-and-Breakfasts (BNBs) in India.

To propel the ease of doing business, the government think tank recommended that states adopt the model policy framework, under which a unified digital platform may be established to integrate approvals across key departments, including tourism, panchayats, revenue, and utilities. Additionally, the framework would also cap application disposal timelines at 30 days.

“This will help streamline processes and minimise delays,” the report stated.

The framework also proposed financial assistance through destination-focused incentives, promoting tourism at the destination level rather than focusing solely on individual homestay amenities. “A tiered incentive approach could be used, wherein for tier 1 destinations, areas with immediate tourism potential should receive top priority for development and promotional support, while in secondary areas (tier 2 destinations) with long-term potential, phased incentives and marketing support should be provided,” the report added. The World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) 2024 Economic Impact Research reiterated India’s strong post-pandemic recovery. The sector’s contribution to the economy surged in 2024, with the travel and tourism sector contributing Rs 21.15 lakh crore to the economy, reflecting a 21 per cent increase from 2019. Over the next decade, this figure is expected to reach Rs 43.25 lakh crore, constituting 7.6 per cent of the country’s GDP.

“Despite their increasing popularity, homestays and BNBs operate within an evolving regulatory framework that lacks uniformity across different states. While some states have introduced policies and incentive programs, others have yet to develop a structured regulatory approach,” the report stated. According to a report by Cognitive Market Research, the size of the homestay market in India, in terms of sales revenue, was Rs 4,722 crore in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 11 per cent between 2024-2031. This is reflected in the move towards homestays by large hospitality players as well. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) houses the premium homestay brand amã Stays & Trails in its portfolio, which includes over 300 villas, comprising more than 1,050 keys.

Online travel giant MakeMyTrip has also identified homestays as a growth avenue, with the segment now accounting for 10 per cent of hotel room night sales. On the supply side, the platform has expanded this portfolio to over 1 lakh rooms. Moreover, in an earlier interaction with Business Standard, vacation rental company Airbnb’s Global Chief Financial Officer, Ellie Mertz, said India is one of its key target expansion markets and its fastest-growing market globally, with a considerable opportunity to accelerate growth and reach a $29 billion origin-adjusted total addressable market by 2029. “The sector remains nascent, requiring policy support, formal recognition, and streamlined regulation to ensure growth without excessive compliance burdens,” the report stated.