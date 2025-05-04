Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / NMDC posts record 15% rise in iron ore production in April, sales grow 3%

NMDC posts record 15% rise in iron ore production in April, sales grow 3%

NMDC said it produced 4 million tonnes (MT) iron ore in April, higher from 3.48 MT in same month last year

NMDC

NMDC sold 3.63 MT iron ore last month, up from 3.53 MT in April 2024. Photo: X@nmdclimited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

State-owned NMDC has reported a 15 per cent rise in its iron ore production and 3 per cent growth in sales of the mineral in April.

In a statement on Sunday, NMDC said it produced 4 million tonnes (MT) iron ore in April, higher from 3.48 MT in same month last year.

NMDC sold 3.63 MT iron ore last month, up from 3.53 MT in April 2024. 

NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee said, "Our record-breaking April performance, coupled with best-ever despatch figures from our major iron ore mines -- Kirandul, Bacheli, and Donimalai -- with a growth of 12 per cent, 4 per cent and 88 per cent, respectively over CPLY solidifies our leadership position and sets a strong foundation for achieving our ambitious target of becoming 100 MT mining company by 2030."  The company's pellet production soared to an all-time high of 0.23 lakh tonnes, surpassing the previous April record set in 2018.

 

Under the Ministry of Mines, NMDC is India's largest iron ore producing entity.

Meanwhile, NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), a demerged entity from NMDC, said it has reported an 8.5 per cent month-on-month growth in its hot metal production to 2,30,111 tonnes in April compared from 2,11,978 tonnes produced in March.

NSL's 3-million tonne Nagar Steel Plant in Chattisgarh, which is termed as India's youngest steel unit, was set up at a cost of Rs 24,000 crore.

First Published: May 04 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

