Home / Industry / News / No phones, cards needed, your car can pay for its fuel and Fastag directly

No phones, cards needed, your car can pay for its fuel and Fastag directly

The service can be availed by linking the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the car's infotainment system, thus eliminating the need for a smartphone to make payments

BS Web Team New Delhi
CarInfotainment (Representational)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 10:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Amazon and Mastercard-backed ToneTag has launched the latest mode of making payments, which enables "pay by car," The Times of India (ToI) has reported. The service can be availed by linking the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the car's infotainment system. This allows car owners to digitally pay for things like fuel without using their smartphones.

ToneTag demonstrated the new technology in partnership with MG Hector and Bharat Petroleum, the report said.

How does the payment work?
Once a car reaches a fuel station, the fuel dispenser number appears on the car's infotainment system, and the soundbox announces the customer's arrival to the fuel station staff.

Also Read: Debit card usage slow for three years and UPI transactions up 428%


Subsequently, after refuelling, the customer enters the amount announced via the soundbox and this results in a contactless transaction. ToneTag has said that the new technology can be used for other services, such as recharging the car's Fastag, with the balance being displayed on the car's infotainment screen.

Previously, ToneTag had successfully developed an offline voice-based payment system through any phone under RBI's sandbox. The challenge was to enable digital payments for people who don't use smartphones or are yet to learn to use apps.


What is the RBI sandbox?
In India, Financial regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) and the International Financial Services Centres Authority run their own sandboxes.


The RBI sandbox scheme was first introduced in 2019 and is based on thematic cohorts. The first four cohorts were on retail payments, cross-border payments, MSME lending, and prevention of financial fraud, respectively.

At the Global Fintech Fest, ToneTag also unveiled conversational payments on UPI in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), enabling bill payments over a phone conversation.


What is ToneTag?

The company's website says it is the world's largest audio-based solutions provider. The company offers both software and hardware to enable various services. The company was founded by Kumar Abhishek and Vivek K Singh in 2013.

Also Read

Nothing Phone (2) review: A motley mix of familiar design, fresh experience

Nothing Phone 2 launch on July 11: Watch livestream, know expected specs

Nothing announces pre-order for Phone (2) ahead of launch: Details here

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Falling behind in online sales, Xiaomi to focus on offline channels

SC junks PIL seeking to scrap Centre's relief to stressed telecom sector

G20 Summit: Startups hope Delhi Declaration to help ease capital access

59% Indians prefer mid, high-range homes despite price rise: Anarock

Most homebuyers feel hike in home loan rate will impact purchase: Survey

DCGI asks states to keep vigil on sale of falsified versions of 2 drugs

Topics :FASTagPhonePeOnline paymentsFASTagsBS Web ReportsUnified Payments InterfaceNational Payments Corporation of IndiaBharat Petroleum Corporation

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story