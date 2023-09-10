Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Debit card usage remain sluggish as UPI transactions gathers pace

In August, UPI transactions hit 10 billion for the first time in a month. Monthly UPI payments are clocking more than Rs 15 trillion

UPI

UPI

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Payments through debit cards remained sluggish owing to a surge in digital transactions post the Covid-19 pandemic. Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has emerged as the popular mode to transfer money, particularly for small-value transactions.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, total debit card spends stood at Rs 2.81 trillion in July 2020 as compared to Rs 3.15 trillion in July 2023, reflecting a growth of 11.96 per cent. During the same period, UPI spends have seen a strong growth of 428 per cent to Rs 15.33 trillion from Rs 2.90 trillion, three years ago.

"The increased usage of UPI for micro transactions due to convenience has caused a serious dent in debit card usage, with customer preference undergoing a shift from debit card to UPI," said Sunil Rongala, senior vice president, head of Strategy, Innovation and Analytics at Worldline India.
 
In August, UPI transactions hit 10 billion for the first time in a month. Monthly UPI payments are clocking more than Rs 15 trillion.

Debit cards issued by banks in the last three years grew from 852.35 million in July 2020 to 970.74 million mainly because of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which gave account holders a debit card during the opening of a Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account.

"A multi-fold increase seen in UPI transactions in the past decade is driven primarily by an increased user base due to higher penetration seen towards rural India. This was also supported by expanding account base in terms of linkage with savings accounts, Rupay credit cards and current accounts, no additional cost on transfers, hassle-free transactions and also by increased internet and smartphone penetration in India," said Aniket Dani, director of Research at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics.

Also Read

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes

As credit card transactions rise in India, debit cards take a backseat

Debit card usage declines 20% YoY as UPI becomes the first preference

Visa to Rupay: From October 1, you can port your credit, debit cards too

Frictionless credit initiative slashes operational costs for lenders: RBI

India's external debt-service ratio at 5.3% within comfort zone: FM

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

FPIs turn net sellers; withdraw Rs 4,200 cr in equities in Sept so far

Indian G20 presidency has walked the talk on MDBs, inclusion: FM Sitharaman


With the increased importance given to digitisation by the government, the growth in UPI transactions is likely to continue with expectations of transactions rising up to 20 billion per month within the next one year. UPI transactions crossed 10 billion a month for the first time in August 2023.

"Over time, P2M (person-to-merchant) transactions will drive UPI transactions growth, and it will be no surprise if UPI transactions hit 20 billion a month in 18 to 24 months," Rongala added.

Meanwhile, credit card usage continues to remain buoyant, with spending rising to a record high of Rs 1.45 trillion in July 2023 as compared to Rs 0.45 trillion in July 2020.

"In order to avail benefits in the form of rewards, cashback or discount, more Indians may have started putting their big-ticket and mid-sized spends such as travel, dining, groceries, shopping, etc., on their credit cards instead of paying in cash. The rise of co-branded credit cards may have also contributed towards driving the growth of credit cards," noted Rohit Chhibar, head of Credit Cards at Paisabazaar.

Further, bankers have observed a significant change in the spending patterns among Indians after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parag Rao, country head of Payment Business, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking and Marketing at HDFC Bank, recently talked about 'revenge spending' among Indians post-pandemic, which the bank is trying to capitalise on.

"To address the growing demand for credit cards, banks are also coming up with credit cards that help users save on everyday categories like groceries, shopping, utility bill payments, fuel, etc. They are also increasingly entering into tie-ups with established brands to offer benefits to loyal consumers, and we expect more such collaborations to drive credit card growth," Chhibar added.

The growth in UPI spends is expected to expand further in the medium term with a large user base yet to join the platform. The main challenge in the trend is continuous reliance on cash, which still contributes to a significant portion of customer transactions.

"The key challenger to the growth of UPI will be liquid cash. India can be a less-cash economy; it can never be a cash-free economy. Debit cards will not completely vanish; they will continue to hold their own place in the market," Rongala added.

 
Topics : Digital Payments Debit cards digital transactions UPI UPI transactions finance

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon