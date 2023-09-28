Home / Industry / News / Noida Airport projects 6.5 million footfall in its first year of operations

Noida Airport projects 6.5 million footfall in its first year of operations

Given the improvement in air traffic and large aircraft order, the upcoming international airport has increased its predictions for footfall to 6.5 million from 4.1 million

BS Web Team New Delhi
Noida International Airport

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Noida International Airport at Jewar has revised its traffic forecast to now anticipate 6.5 million passengers upon opening, following the recovery in air traffic, according to a report by The Economic Times. The airport, owned by Zurich Airport and constructed by Tata Projects, is set to be operational by 2024 and had initially expected to have 4.1 million passengers in its first year.
 
Air traffic recovery has also led to large aircraft orders by airlines in India, contributing to the increase in expected footfall.
 
India's domestic air traffic recovery has been among the fastest globally, with significant growth expected in the coming years. Airbus's 20-year forecast projects that 685 million people will fly in India by 2042, making it the third-largest civil aviation market after China and the United States. Indian carriers have also placed a substantial number of aircraft orders, accounting for nearly seven per cent of the global industry backlog, according to a Barclays report from June this year.
 
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade body for the world's airlines, has also recently allotted the three-letter code "DXN", which symbolises its proximity to Noida, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh. This strategic location of the new airport will make it a convenient commute for passengers traveling from three states.
 
The report adds that the airport plans to establish its own catchment area and not rely on traffic spilling over from Delhi Airport. The projections for Noida International Airport indicate that it aims to have 12 million passengers within its first three full years of operation.
 
The new airport will feature one runway, 28 aircraft stands, and a passenger terminal spanning 100,000 square meters. Its ultimate goal is to handle 70 million passengers annually.

Also Read

Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd; Yakub at top

Zurich insurance company DIFC transforms biz operations with TCS BaNCS

Roger Federer in attendance during Neeraj Chopra's event in Diamond League

GMR Airports hits over 13-year high; soars 45% in 1 month on solid earnings

AAI receives double concession fees from eight privatised airports in FY23

Housing sales up 36% in top 7 cities to record 120,280 units: Anarock

Starlink to get licence to offer satellite internet by next month

Metro, buses capital-intensive, can not be offered free: Hardeep Singh Puri

India 6G vision gets global play with acceptance by ITU Study Group

DGCA can act against noncompliance of pilots to aviation rules: Delhi HC

Topics :Noida international airportAir trafficindia air trafficUttar PradeshnoidaDelhiBS Web ReportsTata projects

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story