NPPA asks drugmakers to submit quarterly data on essential medicines

Under Para 21(1) of DPCO, 2013, manufacturers of scheduled formulations are legally required to furnish quarterly production information through Form 3 online via the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS) 2.0.
“Accordingly, all entities covered under the definition of manufacturers under DPCO, 2013, are directed to ensure timely and regular submission of Form 3 through IPDMS 2.0,” NPPA said in an office memorandum dated June 23.
The authority has also directed manufacturers to immediately file any pending Form 3 returns for missed quarters and ensure regular quarterly compliance going forward. “Non-submission or delayed submission may invite action under DPCO and other applicable regulations,” it added.