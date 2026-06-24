NPPA asks drugmakers to submit quarterly data on essential medicines

In a bid to strengthen monitoring of the availability of essential medicines, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has directed all manufacturers of scheduled formulations to submit quarterly data on the production and sale of these drugs, warning that failure to comply could invite regulatory action.

Scheduled formulations are medicines — both generic and branded — whose ingredients are listed in the First Schedule of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013. Considered essential medicines, the retail prices of 928 scheduled formulations are capped by the government to ensure affordability and public access.

The directive follows concerns raised by the drug pricing regulator over the irregular submission of mandatory data by several entities, leading to gaps in assessing the availability of essential formulations and the active pharmaceutical ingredients used in them.

Under Para 21(1) of DPCO, 2013, manufacturers of scheduled formulations are legally required to furnish quarterly production information through Form 3 online via the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS) 2.0. “Accordingly, all entities covered under the definition of manufacturers under DPCO, 2013, are directed to ensure timely and regular submission of Form 3 through IPDMS 2.0,” NPPA said in an office memorandum dated June 23. The authority has also directed manufacturers to immediately file any pending Form 3 returns for missed quarters and ensure regular quarterly compliance going forward. “Non-submission or delayed submission may invite action under DPCO and other applicable regulations,” it added.