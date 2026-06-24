Andhra's Jonnagiri puts India back on gold mining map after Independence

As commercial production begins, Jonnagiri lays the foundation for a stronger domestic gold value chain and supports the vision of bringing 'Made in India' gold to both Indian and international markets.
According to industry sources, though one small gold mine started production in Jharkhand after Independence, its production was insignificant and irregular. However, Jonnagiri will be the first large-scale mine after Independence.
The chief minister said industrialists are queuing up to invest in Andhra Pradesh because of the NDA government's credibility and governance. "Every district in Rayalaseema is being developed industrially. Massive investments are coming in sectors such as space, aerospace, defence, electronics, automobiles, steel, cement and clean energy. India's largest Drone City is being established in Kurnool," he said.