Andhra's Jonnagiri puts India back on gold mining map after Independence

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh created history by formally entering India's gold-mining map by inaugurating the gold mining and processing project at Jonnagiri in Kurnool district, India's first commercial-scale private-sector gold mining operation since Independence.

The last large-scale gold mine to start commercial production was in 1947 at Karnataka's Hutti. Interestingly, the mine that started before Hutti was the now-famous Kolar Gold Fields (1880), which gained renewed attention after the movie KGF.

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the ₹405-crore gold mining and processing project. Located across Jonnagiri, Erragudi and Pagidirayi villages in Tuggali mandal, the project is an important step towards strengthening India's domestic gold production capabilities. At a time when the country remains one of the world's largest consumers of gold, Jonnagiri brings commercial-scale gold mining back into focus.

Developed by Geomysore Services India and backed by Lloyds Metals & Energy and the Thriveni Group, the mine brings commercial-scale gold production back to India at a time when the country imports between 700 and 1,000 tonnes of gold annually to meet domestic demand.

Spread across nearly 598 hectares with investments exceeding ₹400 crore, Jonnagiri is expected to produce up to 1,000 kilograms of refined gold annually at peak capacity and has an estimated mine life of around 15 years. Current certified gold resources stand at approximately 13.1 tonnes, with exploration indicating the potential for larger resources across the broader mineralised belt.

He added: "Our vision extends beyond a single project. We aim to build a sustainable domestic gold ecosystem that supports economic growth, generates employment, contributes to national resource security and positions 'Made in India' refined gold in both domestic and international markets. Jonnagiri is a true testament to Atmanirbhar Bharat and a step towards creating a portfolio of globally competitive gold mining assets in the country."

B Prabhakaran, managing director and chairman of Lloyds Metals & Energy, said: "Jonnagiri Gold Mine marks the beginning of a new chapter for India's gold mining industry. For decades, India has been one of the world's largest consumers of gold while remaining heavily dependent on imports. Today, we are demonstrating that India can discover, develop and operate world-class gold mining assets at commercial scale."

The inauguration comes at a time when gold prices are at historic highs and market volatility remains elevated. In such an environment, the development of a domestic source of gold is not only commercially significant but also strategically important for India.

Jonnagiri Gold Mine marks an important step towards reducing India's dependence on imported gold and strengthening domestic production. The project is expected to generate employment, support local businesses and contribute to the regional economy through investment, royalties and taxes, the company said.