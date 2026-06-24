India's telecom market may be nearing saturation: What drives growth next?

India’s telecom market may be entering a structural turning point. With overall tele-density rising to 93.26 per cent and the total subscriber base touching 1.33 billion, the industry appears to be moving closer to a point where adding new users may no longer be the only major engine of growth.

Instead, telecom operators may increasingly focus on generating more value from existing users through higher data consumption, premium services, broadband and digital offerings.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) performance indicators show subscriber growth remains positive but moderate. Total telephone subscribers grew 1.87 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), while wireless subscribers rose by 23.56 million during January-March 2026. Wireless monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to ₹196.04, up 7.15 per cent year-on-year. The latest(Trai) performance indicators show subscriber growth remains positive but moderate. Total telephone subscribers grew 1.87 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), while wireless subscribers rose by 23.56 million during January-March 2026. Wireless monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to ₹196.04, up 7.15 per cent year-on-year.

The key question now is whether India’s telecom industry is moving from a subscriber expansion story to a monetisation and digital-services story. Subscriber saturation in urban markets Experts say tele-density alone does not mean India has exhausted growth opportunities. Sudhir Kunder, chief business officer at internet exchange operator DE-CIX India, told Business Standard, "India is nearing SIM-level maturity in urban markets, but not digital-usage maturity." According to him, meaningful headroom remains in rural, underserved and lower-income segments, where the challenge is less about adding connections and more about improving access quality. "The next phase will depend on stronger digital infrastructure, affordable devices, local-language content, and services that make connectivity useful in daily life," he said.

Kunder further said tele-density crossing 93 per cent is a milestone, but the bigger opportunity lies in "converting basic access into meaningful participation in India’s digital, cloud-led and AI-enabled economy". Trai data appears to support that distinction. Urban tele-density has reached 151.47 per cent, suggesting extensive multiple-SIM ownership, while rural tele-density remains significantly lower at 60.46 per cent. Rural subscriptions also account for just over 41 per cent of total users. Telecom consultant Mahesh Uppal told Business Standard that subscriber numbers may overstate actual usage. "They are based on active connections even though we know that people frequently have multiple connections. There is still room to grow in rural and economically weak areas of the country," he said.

Ram Sellaratnam, group CEO and managing director at digital infrastructure company iBUS Networks, told Business Standard, "There remains meaningful growth potential, particularly in rural and underserved regions where digital adoption continues to evolve. More importantly, the industry is entering a new phase where the focus shifts from simply connecting users to enabling richer digital participation." He said telecom increasingly enables access to banking, healthcare, education, commerce and entertainment, especially as smartphone adoption and digital literacy deepen. Data usage may become the next growth engine If subscriber additions moderate, experts expect operators to look elsewhere for growth.

Trai’s data already points in that direction. India’s internet subscriber base expanded 6.24 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 1.09 billion, while broadband subscribers crossed 1.06 billion. Average wireless data usage reached 26.7 GB per subscriber per month, and total wireless data consumption stood at 77,953 petabytes during the quarter. Kunder said, "As subscriber additions moderate, growth will increasingly come from higher data usage, enterprise digital services, cloud connectivity, AI-enabled applications and edge-led ecosystems." Operators, he said, will need to move beyond connectivity and become digital infrastructure providers. "Demand for low-latency access to cloud platforms, content, SaaS and AI workloads will make network performance and interconnection far more strategic," he said.

He added that monetising "digital experiences, enterprise transformation and differentiated services will matter more than pure subscriber growth". Uppal said that AI and multimedia consumption could accelerate this further. Sellaratnam said growth would increasingly come from supporting the digital economy through services spanning finance, education, healthcare, entertainment and emerging AI applications. Monetisation may matter more than tariff hikes While ARPU has improved, experts believe operators still have limited pricing power in a highly price-sensitive market. Kunder said operators have only gradual room for price increases. "Sustainable ARPU growth will come when customers see clear value through better network quality, reliability, speed and richer digital services," he said.

Rather than relying solely on tariff hikes, Kunder said that operators can build "revenue through premium plans, enterprise solutions, cloud access, cybersecurity, content partnerships, and differentiated experiences". Sellaratnam added that technologies such as 5G may allow operators to introduce premium offerings tied to speed, reliability and application-specific needs instead of broad-based price increases. The next telecom cycle: value creation, but with inclusion Industry executives say the transition from connectivity-led growth to monetisation-led growth has already begun. Kunder said, "India’s next telecom growth cycle is already shifting from connectivity-led expansion to monetisation-led value creation." That shift, experts argue, could intensify competition around service quality, cloud integration, network performance and customer experience, while capital expenditure increasingly moves towards fibre, 5G densification and intelligent networks.