NPPA to cap medicine prices to boost affordability, curb profiteering



The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is planning to use its powers to further public interest. NPPA is planning to impose price caps under para 19 of the Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013. It can do so for an indefinite period to make essential medicines more affordable to patients. Prices of vital medicines like vitamin A, vitamin C, glycerine and anti-tetanus immunoglobulin may be capped as India's drug pricing regulator looks to curb profiteering by pharmaceutical companies, a report published in The Economic Times (ET) said.



A senior official was quoted as saying in the report that India is the pharmacy of the world but out-of-pocket expenses on pricey medicines take families on the threshold of poverty. "Thus, such provisions are necessary," he said. Quoting from the minutes of the authority meeting, ET reported, “The NPPA has been invoking para 19 in certain cases in the public interest to make drugs affordable with indefinite period.”



An unnamed pharma lobby expert told ET that the move may face "resistance from the industry". The change could have financial implications for leading drug manufacturers like Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, and GlaxoSmithKline, among others, ET reported.