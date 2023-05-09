Go First insolvency: Travel agents claim Rs 900 crore stuck, seek govt help

The association said domestic tourism had multiplied and this was the peak season due to summer holidays. “Go First flights have been booked to 90-93 per cent capacity by our members for this holiday season. As a result, an estimated Rs 900 crore of our trade is stuck with the airli

The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), which has about 2,500 companies as its members, put forth the estimate in a representation to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday. “We need to be protected, and a law regarding refunds needs to be reconsidered. We pay advances to low-cost airlines and all tickets are issued from our credit shells created by the airline and under its possession,” it said.